GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lessened its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics comprises about 0.4% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 111.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 920.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

