Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Stock Price Up 24.6% – What’s Next?

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) shot up 24.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, engages in development and commercialization of treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions in Europe and the United States. The company offers Idefirix(imlifidase), which targets and cleaves all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies for the desensitization treatment of sensitized adult kidney transplant patients with a positive crossmatch test.

