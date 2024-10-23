Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.55 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 81,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.57. 222,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,363. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.35.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.