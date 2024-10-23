Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 43 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ANET traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.73. The stock had a trading volume of 158,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,795. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.34. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.