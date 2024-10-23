Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 809 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,041.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $387.35. 73,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,364. The company has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $403.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

