Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 98,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 605,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Stock Down 12.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.15.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

