HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 6.26%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. HealthStream updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.07 million, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,960.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSTM. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum raised HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

