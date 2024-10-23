Hedera Price Reaches $0.0510 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $39.00 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00040055 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012384 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,677,231,895 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,677,231,895.118835 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05233089 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $43,421,058.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

