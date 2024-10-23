Heritage Financial (HFWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.27 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Heritage Financial stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.53. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HFWA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Heritage Financial

About Heritage Financial

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.