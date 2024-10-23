Hexcel Co. (HXL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 8th

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Hexcel has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.3% per year over the last three years. Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

NYSE HXL opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

