Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

