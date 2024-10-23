Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
