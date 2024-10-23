Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.590-3.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.59-3.63 EPS.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 306,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $36.78.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.74). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIW

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.