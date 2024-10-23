Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.930-7.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.93-7.03 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.2 %

HLT stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.01. The stock had a trading volume of 974,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,854. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $147.58 and a one year high of $240.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $224.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Melius lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.42.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

