Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Lifted to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

