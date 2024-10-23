Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 3.74 ($0.05), with a volume of 56826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.53 ($0.05).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £14.36 million, a P/E ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.36.

Get Hydrogen Utopia International alerts:

Insider Activity at Hydrogen Utopia International

In related news, insider Howard White acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,459.10). 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.