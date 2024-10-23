Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,888,000 after acquiring an additional 241,618 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after purchasing an additional 180,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,334.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after buying an additional 121,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,136,000 after buying an additional 110,673 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $257.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Read Our Latest Report on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.