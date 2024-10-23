inSure DeFi (SURE) Market Capitalization Hits $96.35 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $96.35 million and approximately $314,779.09 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,474.56 or 1.00058255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007570 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006519 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00065973 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000040 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.003652 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $341,711.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

