Inter Parfums’ (IPAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BWS Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $172.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.64% from the company’s previous close.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $119.74. The stock had a trading volume of 56,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.15. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.68.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $638,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 306.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

