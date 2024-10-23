Internet Computer Price Hits $8.08 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.82 billion and $113.77 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $8.08 or 0.00012176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00040028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,788,683 coins and its circulating supply is 473,140,025 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.