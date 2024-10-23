Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRF. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 372,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 36,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,412. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

