Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $495.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.96. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.