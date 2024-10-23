Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $67.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $73.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

