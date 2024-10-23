Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp Enters into Business Combination Agreement and Scheme Implementation Deed

Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: IVCA) has recently disclosed a significant event in an 8-K form filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. On October 21, 2024, the company, formerly known as Investcorp India Acquisition Corp, entered into a Business Combination Agreement and a Scheme Implementation Deed. The agreement involves Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp, Bigtincan Holdings Limited, Bigtincan Limited, and BTH Merger Sub Limited.

Under this agreement, the parties have approved a series of transactions, including the merger of Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp with Merger Sub and the acquisition of Bigtincan Holdings Limited by Bigtincan Limited. These transactions are set to be carried out in accordance with specific terms and conditions outlined in the agreements, unanimously approved by the respective boards of directors of the involved entities.

The Business Combination Agreement outlines the terms for the merger, setting out the procedure for the SPAC Merger and the Scheme Acquisition. As per the documents, each existing unit and share will be converted and exchanged for shares in the surviving company of the merger. The Scheme Acquisition will result in the exchange of Equity Securities of the acquired company for the acquirer, Pubco’s, Equity Securities.

Furthermore, the governance structure post-merger has been outlined, including the composition of the new board of directors and the appointment of officers for Pubco. The agreements also detail representations, warranties, and covenants made by the parties, with certain conditions outlined for the completion of the transactions.

The termination clauses provide specific circumstances under which the agreements can be terminated in writing. Additionally, related agreements such as the Sponsor Support Agreement, Sponsor Lock-Up Agreement, and Sponsor Affiliate Subscription Agreement were also disclosed in the 8-K filing.

Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp’s disclosures indicate the company is moving forward with strategic transactions, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Investors and shareholders are encouraged to review the detailed documentation filed with the SEC for a comprehensive understanding of the proposed transactions. It is essential to note that the forward-looking statements contained in the filing are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from the projections provided.

