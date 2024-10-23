Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 258.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 14,687.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,669 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

NYSE FG traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $41.93. 14,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.20. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

