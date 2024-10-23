iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275,095 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $117,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $92.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,342,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,366,746. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

