iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Reduced by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 8.2% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.89. 619,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,354. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

