iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 131,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 139,592 shares.The stock last traded at $95.84 and had previously closed at $96.20.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 115,117,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,151,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,170 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,645.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 274,752 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,508,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 144,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4,754.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 105,111 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

