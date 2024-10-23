iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Purchased by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 47,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,420,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

IGEB stock remained flat at $45.41 during trading on Wednesday. 119,558 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.