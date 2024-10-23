iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 886,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,410 shares.The stock last traded at $63.69 and had previously closed at $64.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

