iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 223036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 445,441 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

