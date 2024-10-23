iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.67 and last traded at $109.56, with a volume of 173030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.84.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,785,000 after acquiring an additional 480,177 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 954.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 41,374 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

