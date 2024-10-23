iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 103,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 69,776 shares.The stock last traded at $87.40 and had previously closed at $86.49.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $758.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

