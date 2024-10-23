iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 89844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $689.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBO. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the second quarter worth $128,000.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

