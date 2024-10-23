iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Detalus Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,796 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 7.7% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $23,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,392. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

