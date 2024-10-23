ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) is Albert D Mason Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. ITT accounts for about 2.0% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ITT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ITT by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

