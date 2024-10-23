John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. John Bean Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.350 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $11.04 on Wednesday, reaching $106.30. The company had a trading volume of 278,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,718. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.64. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $82.64 and a 52-week high of $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.