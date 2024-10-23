Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $163.23 and last traded at $163.77. 1,249,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,001,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

The stock has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

