JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $168.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $3.97 on Wednesday, hitting $142.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

