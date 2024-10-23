Kava Trading Down 6.5% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Kava has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $376.02 million and approximately $16.82 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00040028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,678 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.