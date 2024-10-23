Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Keppel REIT Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.
Keppel REIT Company Profile
Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel REIT
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.