Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 378574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kering Stock Performance

About Kering

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

