KILT Protocol (KILT) 1-Day Volume Tops $348,065.96

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.58 million and $348,065.96 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KILT Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.00244806 BTC.

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KILT Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KILT Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.