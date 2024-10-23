Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 586.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.63 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

