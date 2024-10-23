Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 73073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.