KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Cut to $13.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

KREF has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.20 million, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 392.62, a current ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

