Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $296,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2,825.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CALF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. 976,378 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

