Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 116,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 202,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

HON traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $221.70. 1,589,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,764. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $222.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

