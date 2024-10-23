Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $651,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $164.92. The stock had a trading volume of 128,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,418. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.71. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

