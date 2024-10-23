Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 929,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,460 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,322 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

