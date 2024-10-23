Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 725,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 30,783 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 643,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,485. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

